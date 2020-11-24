Police Arrest Lady For Burning Ex-Lover's Girlfriend To Death In Lagos

Published:

The Lagos State Police have arrested 19 years old Jemila Ibrahim over the death of her ex-lover’s girlfriend, Rabi, after allegedly setting ablaze her ex-lover’s house with his girlfriend in it on November 18.

Jemila, of Monkey Village, Festac, was arrested alongside her friend Fatima Mohammed, 21, by the Satellite Division of the command for allegedly perpetrating the heinous act.

As issued by SP Muyiwa Adejobi, the State Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Yusuf, Jemila’s ex-lover, got hint of the incident, rushed to his burning house and rescued Rabi from the inferno.

He was said to have taken Rabi to the hospital where she gave up the ghost on November 21 around 12pm.

The PRO said, “Mohammed had accused Jemila of infidelity before they broke up; he later met and fell in love with his new lover, Rabi, that was caught up in the inferno.”

Reacting to the incident, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, condemned it; and ordered that the matter be transferred to the State CID, Panti for discreet investigation.

Odumosu vowed to go after those who engage in crimes, and social vices to rid the state of criminals and criminality.

The police boss, however, encouraged Lagosians to shun taking laws into their hands, noting that jungle justice will only truncate the administration of justice and such could be counterproductive.





