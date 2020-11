Published:





The Eziama community in Ehime Mbano in Imo State today played host to the who is who in the Entertainment and showbiz world as one of Africa's best Francis Duru buried his mum .

Madam Nnenna Duru joined her creator at the age of 76

In attendance were several icons in the industry including Segun Arinze , Monalisa Chinda,EJike Asiegbu ace comedian Julius Agwu and a host of others

Here are pictures from the event

















Pictures: Segun Arinze

