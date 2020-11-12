Peter Obi Mourns Late Balarabe Musa

Published:

Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the 2019 elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has expressed sadness over the death of Balarabe Musa, a former governor of Kaduna State, who passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the age of 84.

Obi, in a Condolence Message on Wednesday night consoled the bereaved family, government and people of Kaduna State.

He described Balarabe Musa as a progressive elder statesman, who consistently spoke out against bad governance, corruption and injustice prevalent in Nigeria’s political terrain.

The former Anambra State Governor further described Balarabe Musa’s death as a great loss to the nation, noting that he would be remembered for his many patriotic advices to the nation whenever they were needed.

“Nigeria has lost a great elder statesman who sought to contribute to nation building through his many progressive ideas and counsels proffered to the nation when needed. He was a down-to-earth leader, who related well with the poor. He will forever be missed,” Obi said.

Obi condoled with the family of late Balarabe Musa, urging them to see the death of their patriarch as the ultimate Will of the Almighty. He also sympathised with the people and government of Kaduna State, and Nigeria as a whole, praying God to give everyone the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss. Obi prayed God to grant eternal rest to the deceased.

