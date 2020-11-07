Oyo State Governor, Ex Chief Of Defence Staff Commend Gen Buratai

Published:





A 'state of the art' Operations Room and two blocks of 5 units of 2 Bedroom flats and 2 units of 1 Bedroom flats respectively were today Thursday, 5 November 2020 commissioned along with nine units of motorized modular fumigators constructed by Headquarters 2 Division Nigerian Army. These initiatives were developed, constructed and supervised by the General Officer Commanding 2 Division Nigerian Army, Maj Gen Anthony Bamidele Omozoje. The commissioning ceremony took place at the Adekunle Fajuyi Cantonment, Odogbo Ibadan.





The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Yesufu Buratai was described as a calm, calculative army General, who has excelled in his career. A gentleman General whose intellectual arsenals has find solutions to the manifold contemporary security challenges and societal problems. In administration and leadership, Lt Gen TY Buratai is described to exudes uncommon excellence, with a knack for innovations and reforms.





The relentless and tireless drive to improve operational efficiency and welfare of troops was showcased in today's ceremony, when former Chief of Defence (CDS), Lt Gen IA Akinrinde (rtd) commissioned a new Operations Room for 2 Division Nigerian Army. The former CDS described the COAS as a leader who has succeeded in passing his knack for innovations and reforms to his subordinates. "That's what we are witnessing here" he stressed. "General Buratai gave the Nigerian Army a new face and portrait of excellence within months of his assumption of duty, and the GOC, Maj Gen AB Omozoje is doing the same thing here in 2 Division" he further explain.





"The COAS, Lt Gen TY Buratai is a leader who is interested in legacies" the former CDS noted. The idea behind the new'state of the art' Operations Room is to falicitate the quick response of officers and men to emergencies in order to smoothen Operations against armed criminals for the protection of nigerians.





Today, in another development, His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Oyo State, Engr Seyi Makinde commissioned blocks of 5 units of 2 Bedroom flat, 2 units of 1Bedroom flat and 9 units of motorized modular fumigators constructed by Headquarters 2 Division Nigerian Army. These initiatives were developed, constructed and supervised by the GOC 2 Division Nigerian Army, Maj Gen AB Omozoje. His Excellency described the Nigerian Army to be professional and apolitical. Few months back Governor Seyi Makinde commissioned block of classrooms at the Army Day Secondary School, Adekunle Fajuyi Cantonment, Odogbo Ibadan. A project sponsored by the state government.





At the occasion, a friend of the Nigerian Army, His Royal Majesty Aafin Olowu of Kuta, Oba Hammed Adekunle, Makama Oyelude Tegbosun III was the Royal Father of the Day, adding color and knowledge to the ceremonies. Other dignitaries in attendance include Maj Gen Amao (rtd), Former Military Administrator, Lagos State, Brig Gen Raji Rasaki (rtd), former GOC 2 Div NA, Brig Gen SE Tuoyo (rtd), Brig Gen AK Togun(rtd) and the special Adviser to the Oyo State government, Mr Fatai Owoseni to mention but few.





Hassan Ifijeh Mohammed

Col

Deputy Director Army Public Relations 2 Division Nigerian Army





