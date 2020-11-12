Obaseki, Shaibu Take Oath Of Office Amid Cheers, Jubilation

Published:

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has been administered ‎the oath of office as governor for the second term in office.

The event which is being held at the Tennis Court of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City, marked the inauguration of the governor and his deputy, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu.

The colourful event was graced by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, represented by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Edobor Iyamu and Governors of Sokoto, Delta, Rivers and Bayelsa States, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, Nyesom Wike and Duoye Diri respectively.

Others present are Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire; Vice Chairman of PDP South-south, Chief Dan Orbih; former Minister of Works, Mike Onolememe; Speaker Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA), Marcus Onobu; Chief Judge of Edo State, Esther Edigin and the Commissioner of Police Edo State, Johnson Kokumo, among others.

Share This