Northern Actress, Rahama Sadau Picture Raises Controversy On Social Media

Published:

Northern actress, Rahama Sadau, is one female celebrity who has been caught supposedly erring a couple of times and it appears she intends to keep doing her no matter whose ox is gored.

Sadau, a practising Muslim who is popular as a Kannywood actress, recently shared some photos which have since stirred controversy online.

In the photos, the actress shunned conservativeness as she donned a beige-coloured evening gown which showed off her back.

Not only did Sadau wear an open-back dress, but she also left her hair uncovered.

As expected, the photos which have since gone viral displeased a lot of people. Many tagged her immoral and accused her of promoting indecency, something Islam forbids





Share This