Nigerians Take To Social Media To Mock Nigeria's Rocket

Published:

Nigerian Engineers at Centre for Space Transport and Propulsion (CSTP), located in Epe, Lagos, carrying out propulsion testing on its rocket.

According to report, the centre is dedicated to researching and developing space rockets that will one day be “launched from Nigeria”.

The project has caused a lot of ripples on social media with so many Nigerians laughing over the project in modern day technological advancements where countries are going into the moon and building intercontinental missiles

Share This