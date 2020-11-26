Nigerians Should Expect More Shocking Defection To Our Party...Gov Buni

Published:

APC planning Committee Chairman, Mallam Mai Mala Buni has alerted Nigerians to expect more shocking defection from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Buni made the disclosure on Wednesday at a meeting with Senators on the platform of the ruling party.

Ebonyi state governor, David Umahi formally abandoned the PDP for the APC last Thursday. President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, read on the floor of the Senate, a letter from the Senator representing Adamawa North, Elisha Abbo announcing his defection from the PDP to the APC.

Before Governor Umahi and Senator Abbo’s change of political platform, the APC had poached immediate Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and former PDP National Chairman, Senator Barnabas Gemade.

Addressing the APC Senate caucus, Governor Buni said his leadership reconciliation drive has encouraged aggrieved chieftains of his party to return even as he boasted that Nigerians would soon experience unprecedented defection in the history of political parties.

“Our recent big catch of a very no less personality than the Executive Governor of Ebonyi state, His Excellency Mr Dave Umahi and several legislators of the state assembly are indeed great milestones in our restoration process.

“Many others have indicated interests to either return or join the party. In fact, I want to assure you all that APC will soon shock Nigeria’s political space with massive and unprecedented defections ever witnessed in the political history of our great country, and by the grace of God, APC will undoubtedly remain Nigeria’s leading political party.”

Speaking on the controversial membership registration of the party faithful by his leadership, the Chairman APC CECPC pleaded for the cooperation of the senators. He said it was necessary to tidy up the party register declaring that “the party today lacks authentic register in all the 36 states including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.”

He expressed concern that those who left the party since 2018 still have their names on the membership register.

“It, therefore, becomes imperative for the party to revalidate its Membership Register, expunge names of those who had left the party and include those who have joined the party from 2014 to date in compliance with Article 9:4 of the Party Constitution.

“Similarly, the annual membership dues payment, which has almost been totally neglected over time, is a clear violation of Article 9:1(I) of the Party Constitution. The committee, therefore, finds the membership revalidation exercise as necessary to capture all members to promote internal democracy in the party.

“I am glad to inform you that preliminary plans had been concluded for the commencement of the first phase of the exercise in the next few weeks with the expectation to cover members both within the country and those in the diaspora.”





