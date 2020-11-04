Nigerian Born Owolewa Wins U.S. House Of Reps Seat

Published:

Nigerian-born Democrat, Oye Owolewa, will be elected as a shadow United States Representative out of the District of Columbia.

This is according to a tweet by ABC 7 News in early hours of Wednesday.

“Democrat Oye Owolewa will be elected as a shadow U.S. Representative out of the District of Columbia.”

Based on the election results, Oye had 82.65% of the votes, which represents 135,234 votes against Joyce Robinson-Paul, who had 15,541 votes, and Sohaer Syed with 12,846 votes.

Oye Owolewa, 30, hails from Omu-Aran in Kwara state.

Owolewa is one out of the nine Nigerian-Americans contesting in the U.S. elections.

Owolewa, holds a PhD holder in Pharmacy from the Northeastern University, Boston.





