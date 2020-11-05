Nigerian Born Gay Bisi Alimi Celebrates 4 Years "Successful Marriage" To "Husband"

Published:

Bisi Alimi, a Nigerian gay rights activist, has taken to social media to celebrate his fourth wedding anniversary with Anthony Davis, his husband.

The 45-year-old took to his Twitter page on Thursday to share a lovely photo of the pair alongside Benji and Coco, their dogs.

Citing their union as a reference, Alimi made a case for homosexuality, claiming that “same-gender marriage is valid”.

He also prayed for more years together with his lover, adding that the marriage has so far been a blissful ride.

“Just want to say that my husband and I have been married for 4 years today. Same gender love is real. Same gender marriage is valid. Love is beautiful. Love is Love. Nigeria queer lives matter,” he wrote.

Alimi tied the knot with Davis, who is said to be an Australian, in November 2016, at a decorated ceremony held in the UK.

He is the founder and executive director of Bisi Alimi Foundation, an organisation working to accelerate social acceptance of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) people in Nigeria.

He gained global attention in 2004 when he came out to openly reveal his sexuality on ‘New Dawn with Funmi’, a popular TV show hosted on NTA and anchored by Funmi Iyanda, a Nigerian talk show host.

His revelation was greeted with heated backlash, with family and some friends said to have dissociated themselves from him.

Alimi has snagged several recognitions for his gay activism, including being added to The Gay UK LGBT 2014 honour list in recognition of his work for ‘Education in the LGBTQ Community’.

A Nigerian law that bans gay marriage and same-sex amorous relationships had stirred public outcry when it came into force under the former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2014.

The law prescribes 14 years of imprisonment for those convicted of homosexuality.

