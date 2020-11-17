Helicopter Was Not Shot Down By Boko Haram, Only Developed Engine Problem..Sources

Latest report has it that a helicopter purportedly shot down by Boko Haram today in Maiduguri with five casualties did not crash afterall
According to sources , the helicopter which flew to drop aid workers in Banki town, a border town with Cameroon actually developed technical fault mid-air and made an emergency landing.
The technical fault was fixed on landing and the aircraft hereafter returned to Maiduguri where it landed safely
A spokesman of the Nigerian Airforce described the story as fake news
