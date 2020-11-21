Military Arrest 27 Cultists In Jos

Published:

The Special Military Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), on Saturday arrested 27 suspected cult members in Plateau.

The suspects were said to be disrupting the peace in various communities in Jos North Local Government Area (LGA) of the State.

Maj.-Gen. Chukwuemeka Okonkwo, the Commander of the task force, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen on Saturday in Jos.

Okonkwo said that the arrest was after raids by troops from Nov. 17 to Nov. 20 in communities in the area.

The suspects arrested were 21 males and six females.

Okonkwo reiterated that the task force will not rest on its oars until petty crimes, killings and other forms of crimes were curtailed in the state.

“The exercise is in continuation of our determination to bring to an end all forms of insecurity in Jos and Plateau in general.

“The suspects arrested are largely responsible for the crimes and breaking down of law and order in their communities.

“They murder innocent people on daily basis; they are very dangerous set of human beings,” he said.

He added that the suspects would be handed over to the police for prosecution.





