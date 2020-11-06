Man Who Trekked From Gombe To Abuja For Buhari In 2015 Seeks Financial Assistance Over Limb Pains

Published:

Dahiru Buba, who trekked from Gombe to Abuja for 15 days to celebrate Muhammadu Buhari’s win in the 2015 polls, is facing a new hurdle.

He has serious limb pains and is seeking assistance for treatment.

The native of Dukku Local Government Area of Gombe State said the trekking when Governor Mai Mala Buni was the party’s National Secretary fetched him nothing but a certificate.

He appealed to Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State and the party’s stakeholders to come to his aid.

Buba said: “Since the time I conducted the trekking, the limb pain is growing by the day.

“I am appealing to my governor, Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State and the party leadership to help me look for medical assistance.”

Buba pointed out how life is becoming unbearable for him as the join pain persists, saying that he cannot even pay his children’s school fees.

