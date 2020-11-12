Man Arrested For Killing, Burying Girlfriend In Lagos

Published:

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested one Segun Titilayo, m, 29, of Otolu town, Lekki LCDA of Lagos State for killing and burying the corpse of his girlfriend, one Oritoke Manni, f, 26, a Bar attendant at K.C Hotel, Apakin Town, Lekki, who had already been declared missing by the police.

On 13th October, 2020, at about 11am, it was reported that the suspect, Segun Titilayo, put a call to the deceased and she went to Segun's house but Oritoke could not be traced or seen afterward.

The police recorded a case of missing person for the deceased. The police Wireless mesage on the case was widely circulated to all police formations across the state for search and necessary police action as a practice.

However, on 7th November, 2020, one Engineer Adegbago David,m, of Adron Homes and Properties, reported to the Police Station at Akodo Area, Lagos State, that while the company was excavating its site at Otolu Town, their Caterpillar exhumed a decomposing corpse. The police detectives swung into action and the corpse was identified by the staff of the hotel to be Oritoke's.The corpse was evacuated to a public morgue for autopsy.





The police placed a manhunt on the suspect and was arrested. He is being detained at the SCID Panti and giving useful information to help the police in its investigation.





The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has condemned the crime and directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State CID, DCP Yetunde Longe to carry out thorough investigation into the matter.





CP Hakeem Odumosu therefore cautions the youths, especially ladies, against keeping unscrupulous and destructive friends. He also encourages Lagosians to promote moral values and shun crimes and criminality.

