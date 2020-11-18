Lekki Tollgate Shooting:Buratai Debunks CNN's Claims

Published:

Against the backdrop of questions being asked as to the propriety of the Nigerian Army’s involvement in the shooting of Lekki EndSARS protesters and a recent report by CNN saying that live bullets were used, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai has said the Nigerian Army is a professional Army who will never operate outside the rules of engagement.

Speaking on the EndSARS issue when he received members of the House of Representatives committee on Army at Army headquarters on Wednesday, Buratai said, “let me assure you and all Nigerians that the Nigerian Army is a professional Army. We follow our rules of engagement. Nigerians should feel safe.

“We abide by rules of engagement and the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria.

On the issue of kidnapping and banditry causing untold hardship on citizens along the Abuja – Kaduna road, the COAS said, “the issues of kidnapping and bandits attacks are being taken care of” noting that the Nigerian Air Force and the Army are doing a lot in this regard.

Towards boosting the capability of the Army to subsequently rise up to the challenges of insecurity in the country, Buratai disclosed that the Nigerian Army Aviation is being reactivated pointing out that the Helicopter project is at the ‘heart of our plans’





Share This