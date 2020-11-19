Lekki Tollgate Shooting: CNN Should Be Sanctioned For Irresponsible Reporting And Misinformation..Lai Mohammed

Published:

The federal government has finally spoken about trending report by one of global’s foremost television CNN on the much-talked alleged shooting by the Nigerian Army at the Lekki tollgate, Lagos.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed who just addressed a press conference in Abuja, Thursday, described the report as one-dimensional and lacking in balance.

Mohammed said those who alleged massacre at the toll gate only succeeded in misleading the world.

He said while government awaits the outcome of the panel investigating the matter, “we can say that the world has just witnessed a massacre without bodies” in Lekki.

The minister insisted that the military did not shoot at protesters at the toll gate.

He also validated a report done by the BBC, which he claimed was based more on facts.

The Minister added that CNN should be sanctioned for misinformation and irresponsible reporting.

He referred to previous reports done by CNN which lacked balance while insisting that the military fired blank bullets into the air and not at the crowd.

He urged that persons who have alleged massacres, as well as relatives with missing family members, report at the judicial panel to lay official complaints.

He also said the CNN report conveniently excluded the looting, violence by citizens, 269 private facilities burnt and looted, 243 govt facilities vandalized.

