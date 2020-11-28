Leadership Tussle: Nnamdi Kanu , Deputy Fight Dirty

Published:

There appears to be cracks in the leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB) as the separatist group’s leader, Nnamdi Kanu has announced the sack of his deputy, Uche Mefor and abolished the position.

In a memo by the Head of Directorate of IPOB, Chika Edoziem, the group accused Kanu’s deputy of insubordination, gross misconduct and indiscipline. According to the memo, Mefor was instructed by Kanu to be attending unit meetings of the group in United Kingdom as well as paying monthly dues like every other member. He was accused of disobeying the instruction and instead gave the excuse that as the deputy, he is equally entitled to some privileges as Kanu.

The memo further accused Mefor of unilaterally sacking the National Coordinator of IPOB in UK, which the group said he has no right to do without informing Kanu.

Edoziem added that Mefor later sacked the UK Coordinator but Kanu rejected the sack and converted the disciplinary measure to suspension.

This was said to have triggered the present rivalry between Mefor and his boss, Kanu. “He transferred the aggression on Kanu and other members of the group by writing to the British Home Office with the objective to ruin and nullify every asylum chances of IPOB asylum seekers in UK”, the IPOB memo alleged.





The said letter written by Mefor according to Edoziem has made it impossible for IPOB members in UK to receive favourable hearing at the tribunals. Edoziem said that Mefor on several occasions had confronted Kanu, thereby exhibiting gross misconduct and indiscipline.





“Following these sins committed by Mefor, he has now been expelled as an IPOB member while his position according to Edoziem has been abolished by the leader of the group, Kanu”, the group declared.





Meanwhile, reacting to the allegations and claims by Kanu on his sack from IPOB, Mefor insisted that he remains a member of the group and urged members to shun such propaganda.





“Did anybody tell you that I have resigned from IPOB, of course I’m still a member and you should not listen to propaganda”, Mefor said





Share This