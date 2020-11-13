Late Maj Gen Sunday Adebayo rtd Laid To Rest

Published:

The body of late Major General Sunday Adedapo Adebayo (Rtd) was laid to rest in his residence, at his home town, Ikere-Ekiti, Ikere Local Government Area of Ekiti State today, 13 November 2020. He lived 28 August 1959 - 23 September 2020.

Major General Sunday Adedapo Adebayo (Rtd) was born at Ile-Aremo Oke Ikere, Ikere-Ekiti, Ikere Local Government Area of Ekiti State into the family of late Chief Joshua Adebayo and late Madam Rachael Morenike Adebayo. General Adebayo's father died when he was only 18 months old, leaving his mother to raise him.

He attended Nigerian Military School, Zaria from 1973 to 1978 where he obtained the West African School Certificate. He proceeded to the University of Ife, Ile-Ife from 1978 to 1982 where he obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemistry. He was granted Direct Regular Commission as a member of Direct Short Service Course 1 on 24 June 1982 in the rank of second lieutenant.

He was of the Nigerian Army Education Corps and rose to the rank of Major General in 2013 before his demise on 23 September 2020. He served meritoriously in the Nigerian Army and earned his promotions progressively. The late Senior Officer held several command, instructional and staff appointments.

The late General was College Librarian at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji from 2008-2009, he served as Senior Defence Fellow and Special Assistant on Administration to Director General at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos, from 2009-2012, Commandant, Nigerian Army School of Education (NASE), Ilorin, 2012-2013. And, Major General Sunday Adedapo Adebayo became the Corps Commander, Nigerian Army Education 2013-2015, where he proceeded on retirement, to mention but few among many appointments he held.

At the funeral service he was discribed as a great achiever and humane. A highly organise, sincere, disciplined, dedicated, selfless and humble man.

The funeral church service was held at the St. Peter Anglican Church, Oke'Keke, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti State. Late Maj Gen Sunday Adedapo Adebayo's body was finally laid to rest with full compliments of Military burial.

The General Officer Commanding 2 Division Nigerian Army Major General Anthony Bamidele Omozoje who represented the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai read the funeral ovation, handed over the national flag and other insignia to the next of Kin of the late senior officer.

At the funeral ceremony were senior officers, both serving and retired. The Corps Commander, Nigerian Army Education Maj Gen MM Bunza was in attendance.









