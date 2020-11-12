Lai Mohammed Keeps Mum About #EndSARS Frozen Accounts, Court Case

Published:

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has refused to comment on the freezing by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) of the accounts belonging to some perceived leaders of the #EndSARS protests as well as the court case brought against them.Addressing State House correspondents in Abuja after the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday, the minister said he could not talk on the issues because of the various panels of inquiry set up by the state governments.He said: “I’m a bit constrained about addressing this issue because I know that various states have set up panels of inquiry to look into the entire #EndSARS protests with very defined terms of reference.“So, any attempt from me now to second guess or try to defend or proffer answers to any questions, I think would be improper.“I would rather wait for the various panels that have been set up to do their jobs.”Recall that a leader of the movement, Modupe Odele, had been stopped from leaving the country and her international passport withheld by the Nigerian Immigration Service.This was followed by a court case slammed against a number of prominent persons by an individual who was perceived to have been sponsored.The case was filed against 50 persons including musicians Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Davido and the Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi for their roles in the #EndSARS protests that took place nationwide in October.In the suit brought before the court, the plaintiff is asking that the defendants who promoted the protests be brought to justice for allegedly destroying his properties.Other defendants listed in the suit are musician, Folarin Falana popularly known as Falz and social media comedians, Debo Adebayo also known as Mr Macaroni and Maryam Akpaokagi also known as Taooma.Also included are Peter and Paul Okoye, Innocent Idibia, also known as TuFace, Bankole Wellington popularly known as Banky W, Tiwa Savage, Michael Ajereh (Don Jazzy) and Yemi Alade.Human rights activist, Aisha Yesufu, former Super Eagles Star, Kanu Nwankwo, a former Director-General, Bureau for Public Sector Reforms,

