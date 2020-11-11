Kidnapped Edo Deputy Governor's Younger Brother Released After Ransom Payment

Published:

After spending barely 24 hours in the den of kidnappers, Frederick Shaibu, the kidnapped younger brother of the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, was released, on Wednesday, by his abductors in Benin.

The young Shaibu was waylaid and abducted by some gunmen,n on Tuesday, while on a school run to drop off his children at Irhiriri, Airport Road, Benin.

It was gathered that Shaibu was released after an undisclosed amount of money was paid as ransom for his freedom.

A family source, who pleaded anonymity, on Wednesday evening, confirmed that the kidnap victim was released in good health.

“I can tell you authoritatively that Frederick has been released to the family and he is in good health. The family is happy to have him and he is also excited to rejoin his family after his ordeal in the hands of his abductors,” the source enthused.

Shaibu’s kidnap followed the pattern of a crime wave that has enveloped Edo State in the last couple of weeks since the police withdrew its personnel from the streets, following the violence that marred the peaceful #EndSARS protest in the state.

Criminal elements have been having rendezvous with impunity as robbery, carjacking, kidnapping and other crimes become rampant.





Share This