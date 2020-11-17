Kaduna State Govt Confirms Eight ABU Students Kidnapped Along Kaduna Abuja Expressway

Published:

Kaduna State Government said on Monday that eight students of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, were among those kidnapped along Kaduna-Abuja Expressway on Sunday.The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, who said this in a statement, added that the Vice Chancellor of ABU informed the state of the incident.“The Vice Chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Prof. Kabir Bala, has informed the government that eight students of the institution were among those kidnapped on Sunday on the Kaduna-Abuja road,” the commissioner said.A source said the 300 students from the Department of French Language were travelling to Lagos for a programme at the Nigerian French Language Village when the incident happened.The source said, “The names of the students are Okafor Chris, Ayuba Lois, John Elizabeth, Musa Precious, Asoji Faith, Badmus Jemimah, Emmanuel Simon and Aliyu Adamu.”

