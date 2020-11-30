Kaavan, World's Loneliest Elephant Goes Free

Published:

Kaavan, the world's loneliest elephant is free now and will start a new life in Cambodia

The Four Paws, a global welfare organization for animals has transferred Kaavan, a 35-year-old male elephant to Cambodia Wildlife Sanctuary after years of public outcry and campaigning on social media.

Experts spent hours coaxing Kaavan into a metal crate designed for him on Sunday and some used ropes to pull him in. Finally, he was taken to Islamabad airport where he started his life-changing journey.

According to Four Paws, Kaavan was trained to walk into the metal crate weeks before the final move.

Kaavan was a gift from Sri Lanka 35 years ago and lived in Pakistan's Marghazar Zoo. After his partner died in 2012, Kaavan lived alone and was the only Asian elephant in Pakistan.

Earlier this month, Pakistan's President Arif Alvi and the First Lady were invited to officially bid farewell to the elephant.

