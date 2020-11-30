Joe Biden Suffers Ankle Injury While Playing With His Dog

Published:

President-elect Joe Biden suffered hairline fractures in his right foot over the weekend in an injury that is likely to require a walking boot for several weeks, his doctor said Sunday.

The fractures occurred Saturday while Biden was playing with Major, one of the Bidens' two German shepherds.

Secret Service agents guard the building of Delaware Imaging Network in Newark, Del., where President-elect Joe Biden was treated Sunday for hairline fractures in his right foot.

Officials initially believed he had twisted his ankle. Dr. Kevin O'Connor, his personal physician, said later that Biden had sprained his right foot and that X-rays did not appear to show "obvious" bone fractures.

But follow-up CT scans revealed small fractures to Biden's lateral and intermediate cuneiform bones in the midsection of his right foot, said O'Connor, director of executive medicine at George Washington University Medical Faculty Associates.

"It is anticipated that he will likely require a walking boot for several weeks," O'Connor said.

Reacting to video of Biden leaving an orthopedic office in Delaware on Sunday, President Donald Trump tweeted, "Get well soon!"

Share This