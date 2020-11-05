Joe Biden Six Electoral Votes Away From Becoming US President

Published:

US Democratic Presidential candidate, Joe Biden is six Electoral College votes away from the White House, according to the Associated Press map

Biden who now has more popular votes than any presidential candidate in the history of the US, believes he’ll become the next president

But President Donald Trump isn’t giving up. His campaign has filed lawsuits in three states. The filings in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia are in addition to existing legal challenges filed by his Republican party in Pennsylvania and Nevada. They’re all demanding better access for campaign observers to locations where ballots are being processed and counted. President Trump’s campaign is alleging fraud in vote counting.

Trump currently has 214 Electoral College votes, trailing Biden’s 264, according to the Associated Press. Either candidate needs 270 votes to become president-elect.

Share This