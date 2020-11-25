Joe Biden Picks Former Ambassador To Nigeria As US Ambassador To UN

Published:

US President elect Joe Biden has picked former US Ambassador to Nigeria Linda Thomas-Greenfield as the next U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations . Currently, she is also heading the State Department transition team for the incoming administration. ”Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield is the inaugural Distinguished Resident Fellow in African Studies at the Institute for the Study of Diplomacy at Georgetown University. Thomas-Greenfield recently retired after a 35-year career with the U.S. Foreign Service. From 2013 to 2017 she served as the Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of African Affairs where she led the Department of State focused on the development and management of U.S. policy toward sub-Saharan Africa. Prior, she served as Director General of the Foreign Service and Director of Human Resources. Once leaving the Department of State, she became the SVP of the Africa Practice at Albright Stonebridge Group from 2017-2020.Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield’s distinguished Foreign Service career includes an ambassadorship to Liberia (2008-2012), and postings in Switzerland, Pakistan, Kenya, The Gambia, Nigeria and Jamaica. In addition to the Bureau of Human Resources, her Washington postings include the Bureau of African Affairs (2006-2008) where she served as Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary, and the Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration (2004-2006) where she served as Deputy Assistant Secretary.

Ambassador Thomas-Greenfield has received various accolades including the Bishop John T. Walker Distinguished Humanitarian Service Award, the Warren Christopher Award for Outstanding Achievement in Global Affairs and Hubert H. Humphrey Public Leadership Award in recognition of her three decades of work promoting the values of humanitarianism and responsible global engagement, among others. She was a 2010 inductee into the Louisiana State University Alumni Association Hall of Distinction.

