Institute of Hospitality UK-Nigeria Elects Wasiu Babalola As New Chairman

The Institute of Hospitality UK-Nigeria International Branch has elected Dr Wasiu Babalola FiH as the 4th Honorary Chairman at their Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at Raddisson Hotel - Ikeja Lagos on Thursday 12th November 2020.

Dr Babalola was the Honorary Secretary of the Institute for about 6 years, it's International Twinning Officer for 1 year and Honorary Vice Chairman since 2017.

Babalola in his acceptance speech pledged to uphold the institute vision of supporting all members at every stage of their career and help them reach their full potential. He acknowledged the efforts of all previous Chairmen of the Institute whom he had the privilege of working with in the Institute's 10 years of activity in Nigeria.

The Institute of Hospitality UK is the professional body for managers and aspiring managers working and studying in the hospitality, leisure and tourism industry.

IoH have members working in every sector of the industry and in over 100 countries around the world while the primary purpose of the institute is to promote professionalism through lifelong learning.

The Nigeria International Branch was created in 2010 and has remain the most vibrant International Branch outside the United Kingdom. 

The Institute aims to support its members at every stage of their career and help them reach their full potential. Every part of our broad industry is supported; Managers, students, educators and suppliers.

Dr Wasiu Babalola is an  alumnus  of the  Lagos  State  Polytechnic,  a  2006 PhD  in  Hospitality  Management  graduate  from Sherwood  University,  CA,  United  State  and PhD in  Forensic  Accounting  &  Audit  from  Charisma University,  British  West  Indies  with  further qualifications  in  Catering  &  Hotel  Management, Human  Resources  Management,  Marketing, Corporate  Strategic  Management,  and  French among  others. He  is  a  Certified  Professional  of the  Financial  Reporting  Council  of  Nigeria,  an author,  consultant,  educationist  and  practicing professional  holding  Fellowships  of  about  7 different  Professional  Bodies  /  Associations  in the  areas  of  Management,  Consulting, Hospitality, Tourism, Marketing, Forensic Accounting,  among  others. He is also a Council Member of the Nigerian Hotel & Catering Institute (NHCI) and the Certified Board of Administration of Nigeria (CBAN). He  was adjudged the  CEO  Global  National,  West  Africa  & African  CEO  of  the  Year  Award  for  2017 (Tourism  &  Hospitality  Category)  and  was nominated  among  the  Top  100  Tourism Personality  in  Nigeria  for  2018


