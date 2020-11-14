Institute of Hospitality UK-Nigeria Elects Wasiu Babalola As New Chairman

Published:

The Institute of Hospitality UK-Nigeria International Branch has elected Dr Wasiu Babalola FiH as the 4th Honorary Chairman at their Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at Raddisson Hotel - Ikeja Lagos on Thursday 12th November 2020.

Dr Babalola was the Honorary Secretary of the Institute for about 6 years, it's International Twinning Officer for 1 year and Honorary Vice Chairman since 2017.



Babalola in his acceptance speech pledged to uphold the institute vision of supporting all members at every stage of their career and help them reach their full potential. He acknowledged the efforts of all previous Chairmen of the Institute whom he had the privilege of working with in the Institute's 10 years of activity in Nigeria.



The Institute of Hospitality UK is the professional body for managers and aspiring managers working and studying in the hospitality, leisure and tourism industry.



IoH have members working in every sector of the industry and in over 100 countries around the world while the primary purpose of the institute is to promote professionalism through lifelong learning.



The Nigeria International Branch was created in 2010 and has remain the most vibrant International Branch outside the United Kingdom.



The Institute aims to support its members at every stage of their career and help them reach their full potential. Every part of our broad industry is supported; Managers, students, educators and suppliers.



Dr Wasiu Babalola is an alumnus of the Lagos State Polytechnic, a 2006 PhD in Hospitality Management graduate from Sherwood University, CA, United State and PhD in Forensic Accounting & Audit from Charisma University, British West Indies with further qualifications in Catering & Hotel Management, Human Resources Management, Marketing, Corporate Strategic Management, and French among others. He is a Certified Professional of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria, an author, consultant, educationist and practicing professional holding Fellowships of about 7 different Professional Bodies / Associations in the areas of Management, Consulting, Hospitality, Tourism, Marketing, Forensic Accounting, among others. He is also a Council Member of the Nigerian Hotel & Catering Institute (NHCI) and the Certified Board of Administration of Nigeria (CBAN). He was adjudged the CEO Global National, West Africa & African CEO of the Year Award for 2017 (Tourism & Hospitality Category) and was nominated among the Top 100 Tourism Personality in Nigeria for 2018

Share This