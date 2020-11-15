Innoson Motors Launches Its Own Version Of Uber Services,Drivers To Own Cars After 3 Years

Published:

In its avowed commitment to the incremental enhancement of the nation's economy, INNOSON VEHICLE MANUFACTURING is set to launch its brand of ride-hailing service, IVM Cruise on Friday, November 13th, 2020. This new service offering from the company is set to commence from the city of Enugu with other cities consecutively coming on stream.

The IVM Cruise ride-hailing service from Nigeria's foremost vehicle manufacturing company is unique as it offers drivers, aptly named pilots, a chance of becoming owners of brand new Innoson vehicles after a period of three years in which the cost of these vehicles would have been paid.

IVM Cruise is a technology-driven ride-hailing service. It offers commuters a platform for requesting pickups and drop-offs from their various locations to their destinations. The IVM Cruise service is designed to operate on an incremental digital architecture in line with modern trends in the city transportation industry.

Innoson's IVM Cruise ride-hailing service features:

- a digital wallet payment system,

-an offline payment facility,

-an interactive user interface/application for both pilots and commuters,

-ease of usage,

-a personalized experience which is customized to each subscriber of the IVM Cruise app

-and a pilot interface system which directs pilots to areas within the city where there are increased subscriber requests. This technology enables a subscriber to enjoy the IVM Cruise experience in few minutes from requesting a ride.

As a foremost wholly-owned Nigerian vehicle manufacturing company, Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Ltd is poised to create avenues for deepening societal development through transportation while ensuring dignity to Nigerian transporters.





