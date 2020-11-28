I Deserve Death For Abduction And Killing..22 Year Old Pleads

Published:

A kidnap suspect, Anas Sa’idu, has pleaded to be sentenced to death by hanging for abducting, killing and burying in shallow grave one Tijjani Kabiru.

Anas, 22, had kidnapped 16-year-old Kabiru on January 9 in Kwanar Gwarmai, Kangora town of Bebeji Local Government Area of Kano, police said.

It was gathered he demanded a ransom of N1.3 million and N20,000 airtime from the victim’s father, Alh Kabiru. However, he killed his victim before getting the ransom cash, The Nation learnt.

Fielding questions from newsmen, the suspect disclosed he killed the victim because he was constrained over where to keep the victim. The suspect on Friday led police detectives and a medical team to a farm in the bush where he strangulated and buried him.

The decayed body of the victim was exhumed for examination and burial. Speaking where the deceased body was exhumed, the suspect said he carried out the heinous act under the influence of drugs and Indian hemp.

Apparently feeling remorseful about his evil deed, he pleaded to be hanged to death in the market square to serve as deterrent to other kidnap elements. “I have never carried out this kind of heinous act; it’s not my work. My appeal to the state government and everyone is that the court should sentence me to death by hanging in a public square. “To the father of the deceased, my appeal is for him to forgive me. I live in the same area with the deceased’s family.

“I demanded for the sum of N1.3 million ransom but was not paid,” he said. Police spokesman, Abdullahi Haruna, said, upon receiving report of the kidnaping of Tijjani, the Commissioner of Police Habu Sani deployed Operation Puff Adder who arrested the culprit after two weeks of investigation.

Haruna said the suspect dramatically asked the police to pay him the ransom or and free him to provide his abductee. “It turned out that he had killed the victim within one hour that he abducted the victim. “He (suspect) however, later confessed and led us and a medical team to exhume the decayed body which will be examined before burial,” Haruna said. Haruna, a DSP, said the suspect will be charged to court upon completion of investigation.



