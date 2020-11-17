How Fashola’s Ministry Illegally Paid ₦4.6BN Into Officials‘ Personal Accounts

In clear violation of extant law, Fashola's ministry paid over ₦4.6 billion into personal accounts of directors, staff in four months

Between September and December 2019, a princely ₦4.6 billion was illegally paid into the private accounts of some directors and employees of the then ministry of power, works and housing, data obtained by PREMIUM TIMES have shown.

Although the power ministry, in response to an FOI request by this newspaper, claimed that only N157 million was paid to 127 staff members within the period under review, records in the possession of this newspaper have proven the ministry’s claim to be untrue.

The ministry of power is now a standalone ministry and it is now led by Saleh Mamman. But at the time the allocation for the payments was made in 2019, the omnibus ministry of works, power and housing was headed by Babatunde Fashola.

Our records, some obtained from the Open Treasury Portal, show that the sum of N4.6 billion (exactly ₦4,608,394,262.22) was paid in 654 tranches into the accounts of 21 private individual accounts.

Two-thirds of that amount went to two men: Ogueri Ugochukwu Pascal and Olasehinde Micah.

While Mr Pascal was paid ₦1.6 billion (₦1,642,407,539.93) in 306 tranches, Mr Micah was paid ₦1.4 billion (₦1,417,921,892.59) in 34 tranches.

Most of the payments that summed up to ₦4.6 billion came with little, sometimes vague, details.

A striking example is contained in the data published on the open treasury portal on October 26, last year. Mr Pascal was paid a total of ₦159 million for such things as “zonal revenue tour,” “disbursement of funds for right of way,” “verification exercise,” “quarterly budget implementation,” each in the six geopolitical zones, as well as to conduct the “2019 senior staff promotion exercise,” and for “junior staff promotion in the housing sector.”

Also, a total payment of ₦134 million was made to Adebowale Adebayo Kamoru as “six months allowances to the NHP staff” in each of the six geopolitical zones.

PREMIUM TIMES could not identify the identity of Messrs Pascal and Kamoru. Online searches for their names yielded little details other than the filings of payments made to their accounts on the treasury portal. The news ministry of power claimed they are not its staff members. The works and housing ministry did not respond to our request for clarification.

