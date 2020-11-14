Hausa Actress Rahama Sadau Charged For Blasphemy, To Appear In Court Monday

Published:

The embattled Kannywood actress, Rahama Sadau, was on Saturday charged for blasphemy and will be appearing in a sharia court in Kaduna on Monday over allegations of blasphemy leveled against her after sharing racy photos on social media.

Rahama Sadau is allegedly under police investigation after the racy photos she shared triggered blasphemous comments.

It was gathered that the investigation is linked to the blasphemous comment on the Holy Prophet Mohammed the racy photos incited.

According to a press release signed by Lawal Muhammad Gusau on behalf of the Concerned and Peace-Loving Muslim Ummah, listed some conditions that must be met before she defends herself.

It was also noted that the case against her “is a matter relating to the Hadiths of the Prophet and the Glorious Holy Qur’an and not a matter relating to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Share This