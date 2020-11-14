Gov Obaseki Appoints New SSG , Defers All Other Appointments Till February 2021

Published:

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has appointed a new Secretary to the Government.

This is his first appointment after his inauguration for a second term.

According to him all other appointments will he made in February 2021

This is his post on the appointment on his social media handle

"I have approved the appointment of Osarodion Ogie Esq., as Secretary to the State Government.

This is the only political appointment to be made for now.

All other appointments are deferred to the first week of February, 2021"

Share This