Goodluck Jonathan Becomes Beautiful Bride..Receives APC Governors

Published:

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Committee, Mai Mala Buni, on Friday, led some governors elected on the party’s platform to visit former President Goodluck Jonathan on his 63rd birthday.

The team that visited Jonathan at his Abuja residence included governors Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi) and Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), who all described the ex-president in glowing terms as the pressure for him to vie for the presidency in 2023 gathered momentum.

Also on the trip to the ex-Nigerian leader’s home was the former Senate President, Ken Nnamani.

Share This