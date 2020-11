Published:

President of Ghana, Akufo-Addo has directed all national flags to fly at half-mast for the next seven (7) days in all parts of the country.

This is as a sign of respect for the late former Ghanaian leader Flt Lt Jerry Rawlings who died today from complications from COVID-19

He also declared seven days of national mourning from Friday, 13th November to Friday, 20th November.

