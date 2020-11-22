Fully Loaded Abuja Bound Train Breaks Down In The Bush For Hours

Published:

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) yesterday apologised for the breakdown of the Abuja-Kaduna train on Friday evening.The train reportedly developed fault midway in the bush, along the Abuja-Kaduna route.One of the passengers, Dr. Fatima, wrote on her Twitter page that they were stuck “in the middle of nowhere’’ for two hours.But the managing director of the NRC, Fidet Okhiria, an engineer, on Saturday apologised to the affected passengers who boarded the train, saying it “broke down due to failed locomotive along the route.’’He assured that the NRC would do everything possible to avoid a recurrence.Okhiria also disclosed that the breakdown didn’t impact on train operations on Saturday.He stated that the failed locomotive would be fully operational on Monday, adding that the incident didn’t affect the train operation.“The locomotive’s turbocharger failed, and we apologise for that. We are working hard to avoid such occurrences in future. By Monday, the train service would be operational,’’ he said.

Share This