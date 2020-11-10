FG To Prosecute All Celebrities That Participated In Endsars Protest

Published:

The Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, has said that the celebrities who promoted the EndSARS protests which led to violence in Nigeria will be made to face the law.

Garba Shehu said this while speaking on the decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to freeze the account of some member of the EndSARS protest.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, the presidential aide said, “This country has only one President and has only one constitution. President Muhammadu Buhari is responsible for his government. The buck stops on his table.

“We are a country governed by law. There is a constitution —under section 33— that clearly defines the rights of citizens to freely protest in a peaceful way but where a peaceful protest turns into riot, violence and looting, there is a law and order duty to be performed.

“Everyone witnessed the massive looting of public and private properties particularly in Lagos, Calabar, Plateau, Taraba and some other states, even the FCT.

“Now, the laws of the country must be allowed to decide, to rule on wrongdoing on the part of anybody.





“I am not particular about any celebrity or promoter but this country has been harmed enormously and people should be prepared to account for what they did.”





