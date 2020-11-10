FG Considers Merging ASUU, SSANU, NASU Into One Union

The Federal Government has begun moves to bring all unions within the university system under one single entity, according to the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Professor Abubakar Rasheed.
Professor Rasheed said the polarisation of the university system, where each of the unions comes up with its individual demands to the Federal Government had made it difficult for the government to accede to their demands.
He noted that this was why university education in Nigeria could not match the academic standards of their peers abroad.
He disclosed this while speaking as a special guest at the 2nd Quadrennial National Delegates Conference of Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) in Abuja on Monday.
According to him, talks were on to convince the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to invite all the various unions to a roundtable discussion on why they needed to come under one umbrella.
The unions expected to key into the new proposal are the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU), the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU).
He argued that there was a need for the unions to enter into negotiations with the government with one accord.
While appealing to the conscience of the unions, the NUC scribe said it was regrettable that most times government and individual unions locked horns while negotiating better welfare packages for staff at the detriment of students.
He said: “No university in the world can operate effectively in isolation; it is frustrating that the university system in Nigeria has been polarised by various unions; you have NAAT, ASUU, SSANU – all negotiating for different things.
“Most times, while one group is negotiating with government, others are warming up for strike unless their demands are met.”
Rasheed also disclosed that the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, has secured the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari to dispatch visitation panels to all public universities in Nigeria.
He explained that the need arose following the ugly incidents that trailed the University of Lagos, where the Pro-Chancellor, Wale Babalakin, had ordered the sack of the former Vice Chancellor, Oluwatoyin Ogundipe
