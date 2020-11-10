FG Cancels PTA Meetings, Visiting Day In All 104 Unity Schools After Coronavirus Outbreak At Queens College

Published:

As part of measures to control a second wave of the outbreak of Coronavirus in the country, the Federal Ministry of Education has announced cancellation of visiting day in all of the 104 unity colleges.

Besides, the notice also put on hold the hosting of Parent Teachers Association (PTA) meeting and assembly of parents for now until otherwise directed.

Recall that the Federal Government announced the closure of schools in March to contain spread of COVID-19 pandemic and recently announced the reopening on October 10 for full resumption

The government explained that the decision was taken due to Coronavirus.

A notice sent to parents by the PTA chairman of a Unity College obtained read, “This is to humbly inform you that we have been reliably informed that the FME has directed that there should be no visiting day in all Unity Colleges for now owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This implies that no school should hold any PTA GENERAL MEETING or assembly of parents for now until otherwise directed.

The notice added, “We, therefore, urge us to be well guided. May God heal our land. Amen.”

Recall that the Lagos State government had four days ago confirmed five COVID-19 positive cases at Queens College Yaba

A report signed by the Commissioner for health, Prof. Akin Abayomi on Friday night said a member of the school’s staff was confirmed positive for COVID-19 on the 2nd of November.

“Contact tracing has revealed that a student and four contacts of the staff member are positive for COVID-19.





It said steps are being taken to contain the spread within the school and reduce exposure to the outside community.





Nigeria on Sunday recorded its highest daily figure of confirmed COVID-19 cases in nearly three months, as 300 new infections were announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).





Share This