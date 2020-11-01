ENDSARS:11 Year Boy Arrested During Police Station's Attack In Benin Released

Published:

After his release from police custody, yesterday, an 11-year-old boy arrested over his alleged involvement in the attack on Oba Market Police Station, Benin City, during the #EndSARS protest in Edo State, has said his dream is to become a police officer.

The boy, Gift Osayuhi, who was paraded alongside 126 other suspects for their involvement in wanton looting, arson and other criminality during the protest, was putting on a police uniform at the time of his arrest.

According to Gift, he is from a poor home, without a father and a poor, helpless mother, who could hardly fend for the family.

He is optimistic that if enlisted into the police force, he will rise to the position of the Inspector-General of Police through dint of hardwork and selfless service to his fatherland.

Securing his release from police custody, Coordinator of a Benin-based human rights group, Talakawa Parliament, Kola Edokpayi, said they became uncomfortable when the police paraded the boy.

Edokpayi said the move to release this young lad was informed by their love and “responsibility of rehabilitating and supporting ‘IGP’ as he was fondly called while in captivity for him to live his dream and get education so that he can achieve his aim of becoming a policeman.”

Edokpayi disclosed that they have met the mother of the ‘IGP’ who is a widow. He said widow lamented their inability to feed hence the boy has been supportive of the family by hawking items and selling sachet water on the street of Benin to assist the family to earn a living no matter how small.

