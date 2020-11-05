Ekiti DJ Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Kidnapping Schoolgirls

Published:

A man said to be a disc jockey (DJ), Kayode Seun, has been sentenced to life imprisonment by an Ekiti State High Court for kidnapping three schoolgirls.

Seun, 28, (alias DJ Glory) and others now at large, kidnapped three underaged secondary school girls names withheld.

The presiding judge, Justice Abiodun Adesodun held that “the defendant is found guilty as charged and is convicted accordingly and he is sentenced to life imprisonment.”

According to the Prosecutor, Mr Wale Fapohunda said the offence was committed on May 2, 2018, at Ayetoro Ekiti in Ekiti State.

According to him, the defendant and others now at large kidnapped three underaged secondary school girls names withheld.





He said the offence is contrary to Section 3(a) of the Kidnap and Terrorism (Prohibition) Law of Ekiti State, 2015.





One of the victims, who narrated her ordeal said, she was in the company of her three friends to ease themselves during break time in their school when they saw three men.

She said that the three men descended on a tree,they held them, tied their mouth before tied them to a tree and started jubilating adding that their shout for help attracted the villagers who came to their rescue.





