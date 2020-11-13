Court Orders Social Media Influencer Toke Makinwa To Pay To Ex Husband N1m For Alleging He Infected Her With Gonorrhea

Published:

Justice Olukayode Ogunjobi of the Lagos High Court at the Tafawa Balewa Square has ordered On-Air Personality (OAP), Omotoke ‘Toke’ Makinwa to pay her ex-husband and fitness entrepreneur, Maje Ayida N1 million for defamation.

Justice Olukayode held that Makinwa made the defamatory statements in her 2016 book “On Becoming” published by Kachifo Ltd.

Ogunjobi also held that “after a careful consideration of the evidence before the court,” it found only the contents of page 54 line 11-16 and page 83, line 1 of the 1st defendant’s book as defamatory.

The court found that Toke’s claim in those portions of the book that she gave Ayida N2,000 to give to a woman and that she got an infection through him, were unproven.

Page 54, line 11-16 reads: “He dropped me off but asked if I had two thousand naira, he wanted to leave it at the gate for his cousin who was visiting. I gave him the money. I stupidly paid for Anita’s transport and I couldn’t speak up. I was in shock.”

Page 83, line 1 reads: “He had given me an STI (sexually transmitted infection) in the past.”

The court awarded N500,000 as damages against each of the 1st and 2nd defendants to any charity organisation of the Ayida’s choice.

The court further granted an injunction preventing Makinwa and Kachifo from producing copies of its book with the defamatory words in pages 54 and 83.

Justice Ogunjobi further gave the defendant 30 days from its judgment to delete and remove the said defamatory words from unsold copies of the book in the defendant’s custody.





