Court Issues Bench Warrant On Ex Pension Taskforce Chairman Maina

A Federal High Court in Abuja has issued a warrant of arrest against former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team, Mister Abdulrasheed Maina following his absence in court for the fourth consecutive time to stand trial in the alleged N2 billion fraud charges brought against him by the federal government.

At the resumed trial in Abuja on Wednesday, Justice Okon Abang ordered security agents in the country to arrest Mister Maina anywhere he is found and bring him before the court to face the consequences of his jumping the bail granted him by the court.

Before issuing the order for his arrest, Justice Abang revoked the N500m bail he granted mister Maina on the ground that the bail had been abused following his persistent absence in court.

Justice Abang also granted the request of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission [EFCC] that the trial in the fraud charges be conducted in his absence.

Counsel to the anti-graft agency, Mister Muhammed Abubakar had complained that Mister Maina could not be located in spite of efforts to get him to attend his trial.

The lawyer informed the judge that Mister Maina was not in court for the fourth time and pleaded with the court to revoke the bail being enjoyed by him so that he could be apprehended by security operatives.

In a bench ruling, Justice Abang agreed that Mister Maina had grossly abused the bail granted him and consequently ordered its revocation.

Justice Abang, before adjourning trial to the 23rd of November, 2020, also gave Mister Maina’s surety, Senator Ali Ndume till November 23 to show cause why he should not forfeit the N500m bail bond to the federal government due to the absence of Mister Maina.



