Controversy Continue To Trail Popular Female Hausa Actress As IGP Orders Investigation

The storm is far from over for Kannywood actress, Rahama Sadau, over a picture of her wearing a backless gown she posted on social media. The post got a lot of backlash and criticisms, especially from northerners.Although the actress had deleted the picture and apologised to her fans, some opined that the post had attracted blasphemous comments against Prophet Muhammed and threatened to attack her. She was also suspended from Kannywood by the Motion Picture Practitioners Association of Nigeria.The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, also directed the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Umar Muri, to investigate the controversy the post had generated.In a letter signed by the Principal Staff Officer to the IG, Idowu Owohunwa, the CP of Kaduna State was directed to furnish the IG with details.A copy of the letter, dated November 3, 2020, marked CR:7000/IGP.SEC/ABJ/Vol.508/313, was posted on social media by FIM Magazine. It read in part, “I am to convey the directive of the Inspector General of Police that you treat proactively with a view to ensuring that the development does not result in any act that could threaten public peace and security. The Inspector-General of Police further directs that you furnish him with updates accordingly.”Meanwhile, some of the embattled actress’ fans have continued to stand by her. Many of them have taken to social media share their thoughts on the issue.Citizen Fidel wrote, “What is the police’s business with the way someone wishes to dress. This is one of the public harassments the Special Anti-Robbery Squad was guilty of and the reason some officers of the Nigerian army were arrested. Is this the right priority of the Inspector General of Police?”Henry Kaka Ezewuiro wrote, “Nuhu Ribadu’s daughter wore something worse than this during her wedding to Atiku’s son and no one blinked an eye. They should let the lady be.”Aisha Yesufu also wrote, “The harassment Rahma Sadau has faced in the last few days have more to do with oppression of women and angst at anyone talking about bad governance in Nigeria than with religion.”It will be recalled that the 27-year-old actress is not a stranger to controversy. In 2016, she was expelled by MOPPAN for featuring in a music video in which she embraced rapper, ClassiQ.

