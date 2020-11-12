Commissioner Of Health Dies Few Days After Swearing In

Published:

Benue State Commissioner for Health, Dr Emmanuel Ikwulono, is dead.Dr Ikwulono was sworn in as commissioner for health and human services on August 5, 2020.He replaced Dr Sunday Ongbabo who had earlier resigned his appointment from the State Executive Council.A government house source confirmed that the Commissioner who was hospitalised died as a result of complications from surgery operation from an undisclosed hospital.“He attended the last State Executive Council meeting last week and subsequently went for surgical operation.“His death came as a rude shock this evening,” the government house source said.

