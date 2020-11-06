Nigerians Suspended From Entering China

Published:

The Chinese government has temporarily suspended entry into China by Nigerians and other nationals in Nigeria holding valid Chinese visas or residence permits.This new order is due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The Embassy of China and Consulate in Nigeria announced this in a public notice on Thursday, adding that it will no longer issue a certified health declaration form for non-Chinese nationals in the country.According to the communique, entry by holders of diplomatic, service, courtesy or C visas will not be affected.Foreign nationals visiting China for emergency needs may apply for visas at the Chinese Embassy or Consulate.Also, entry by non-Chinese nationals in Nigeria with visas issued after 3 November 2020 will not be affected.The Chinese authorities said the suspension is a temporary response necessitated by the current situation of Covid-19.According to the statement, the above-mentioned measures will be assessed in accordance with the evolving situation and any adjustment will be announced accordingly.

