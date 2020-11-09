Car Crash :Popular Socialite, Ginimbi And Friends Die In His Rolls Royce After Partying

The news of the untimely death of popular socialite, Ginimbi rocked the internet in the early hours of Sunday, November 8th.

The Zimbabwean businessman lost his life in a road accident, while on his way to a friend’s birthday party. Three other persons also died in the accident which occurred along Borrowdale Road in Harare.

Ginimbi who was coming from his night club “Dreams Night Club” after a birthday party celebration in company of his friends, Karim, Elisha, and Moana with Kadungure who also died on the spot.