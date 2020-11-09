Car Crash :Popular Socialite, Ginimbi And Friends Die In His Rolls Royce After Partying

The news of the untimely death of popular socialite, Ginimbi rocked the internet in the early hours of Sunday, November 8th.
The Zimbabwean businessman lost his life in a road accident, while on his way to a friend’s birthday party. Three other persons also died in the accident which occurred along Borrowdale Road in Harare.
Ginimbi who was coming from his night club “Dreams Night Club” after a birthday party celebration in company of his friends, Karim, Elisha, and Moana with Kadungure who also died on the spot.
However, videos of his last minutes before his death have surfaced on the internet, as many blamed his death on excessive drinking and reckless driving.
A Twitter user @_DJMosh wrote,
“If anything, life has proven to us so many times recently to stop drinking and driving. #Ginimbi was living his best life a couple of hours before he was confirmed dead this morning from a car accident. May his soul rest in peace "
0 comments: