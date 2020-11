Published:

The Lagos State Police Command said yesterday that the recent bullion van in the state robbery was arranged.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, described the attack as premeditated

Odumosu said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the bullion van left without any security escort.

Armed gang hijacked a bullion van along Ado Road, Ajah, and bolted away with huge amount of money.

