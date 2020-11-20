Salami Panel Presents Report On Magu To Buhari, Recommends Sack

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari has received the report of the presidential panel probing Ibrahim Magu, suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).





The president received the report at the council chamber of the presidential villa in Abuja on Friday.





The panel headed by Ayo Salami, former president of the court of appeal, was set up to probe the EFCC from May 2015 to May 2020, when Magu was in charge of the agency.





Magu, a commissioner of police, was whisked before the panel on July 6 by men of the Department of State Services (DSS), after reportedly ignoring its summons.





It was gathered that the panel recommended the sack of Magu

