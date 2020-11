Published:

Football Fans have blocked the entrance to the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium and have restricted the Super Eagles from leaving the stadium after they came from four nil to draw 4-4 with Sierra Leone.

The fans said they felt shortchanged and let down by the performance of the Eagles and would wait to tell them "a word or two" before allowing them to depart.

Security has been cordoned around the players by a combine team of the Army and Police to safeguard the players









