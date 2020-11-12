Breaking : Videos: Armed Robbers Attack Bullion Van In Lagos , Cart Away Millions Of Naira

Published:

Daredevil armed robbers today attacked a bulion van at Addo road Ajah Làgos carting away millions of Naira.

CKN News obtained these amateur videos of the incident.

One Okada rider was killed while the fate of the driver and police escorts could not be ascertained as at the time of going to press.

The Lagos State police command is yet to issue a statement on the incident

The recent attacks and destruction of police stations by hoodlums during the #ENDSARS protest has brought with so many security challenges the Nigerian Police are facing

