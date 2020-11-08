Breaking ..Oyigbo Crisis: South East Governors , Igbo Leaders Visit Wike

Published:

Governor of Ebonyi State and Chairman of South East Governor's Forum, Engr. David Umahi led a delegation of Igbo leaders to Rivers State on Sunday

CKN News gathered that the visit was as a result of the recent crisis at Oyigbo involving Igbos

Among the delegations were; Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu; Anambra State Governor represented by his deputy, Dr. Nkem Okeke; President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu and Mrs. Josephine Anini representing the Igbo women leaders.

The delegation was received by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike in company of former Rivers State Governor Peter Odili and PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus at Rivers State Government House, Port Harcourt.

Details of the meeting was not made known as at the time of this report

